URBANA — An Urbana woman who allegedly attacked police officers trying to remove her from an Urbana video store last month has been found unfit to stand trial.
Treva Murray, 44, was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer in connection with a Nov. 22 incident at Family Video, 1901 S. Philo Road, that left two University of Illinois police officers injured seriously enough that they had to go to the hospital by ambulance. One sustained a broken arm and the other an injured knee.
Police were called to the store to remove an unruly person who had allegedly swept items off the counter with her arm and knocked over a shelf of merchandise. Police said when they arrived, Murray allegedly swung items at them, including a floor fan.
One officer fired a Taser at Murray, which had no apparent effect on her.
The officers were injured in a pileup that resulted when they tried to get Murray restrained.
She has been in custody since her arrest that day.
Champaign psychiatrist Dr. Lawrence Jeckel submitted his evaluation to Judge Heidi Ladd on Friday in which he concluded that Murray was unable to cooperate with her public defender or understand the nature of the criminal proceedings against her.
At a hearing Tuesday, attorneys from the state’s attorney’s office and the public defender’s office did not dispute Jeckel’s report. Ladd ordered that Murray be committed to the Department of Human Services for treatment until she can attain fitness and set a status hearing for March 30.