URBANA — An Urbana woman who allegedly entered two apartments in a building on campus late Sunday intending to steal has been charged with residential burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
Kaylan A. Braaten, 30, who listed an address in the 700 block of West California Street, was charged Tuesday with felony residential burglary, which is not eligible for probation. She is due back in court Oct. 19.
According to Urbana police reports, a resident of an apartment building in the 800 block of West Green Street, near Lincoln Avenue, said he left his apartment to take out the trash about 11:30 p.m. and when he returned, he noticed his roommate’s bedroom door was slightly ajar.
He tried to push the door and felt someone push back. Eventually, he saw a woman, later identified as Braaten, in the room who claimed to be his roommate’s girlfriend even though she didn’t know his name.
The resident went to get his phone to call 911 and found it was missing. He then grabbed Braaten’s purse from her and found his cellphone, which he took back. She left, walking east on Green.
Residents of another apartment in the same building told police they were leaving when a woman later identified as Braaten asked them to hold the door for her.
When they returned, they said found their apartment door open and Braaten inside, claiming she was supposed to be in another apartment.
One of the men noticed his roommate’s cellphone in her purse, which he took from her and retrieved their belongings. She then left the apartment.
Police found Braaten in the 300 block of South Busey Avenue and arrested her after the victims identified her as the person who was in their apartments.
After she was arrested, police found anti-anxiety medication alprazolam on her.
Court records show Braaten has previous convictions for residential burglary, theft, burglary and domestic battery. She also has another burglary case pending.
Judge Adam Dill told Braaten to be back in court Oct. 19.
If convicted of residential burglary, she faces four to 15 years in prison.