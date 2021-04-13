URBANA — An Urbana woman who allegedly drove drunk with two small children in her vehicle last week is due back in court in late May.
Alecia A. Turner, 30, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Vawter Street, was stopped by an Illinois State trooper about 12:40 a.m. Friday on Interstate 74 eastbound at the Cunningham Avenue exit.
The police report said she was stopped for swerving and improper lane usage and smelled of alcohol and cannabis. The report said she was stumbling and had glassy, bloodshot eyes, initially denied drinking, then admitted she had consumed cognac.
The report said later at the jail, Turner agreed to a breath test that revealed her blood-alcohol content was 0.258, an amount more than three times the 0.08 limit at which Illinois motorists are presumed intoxicated.
Police said she had no valid driver’s license and had a 2-month-old and an unsecured 4-year-old in the back seat when stopped.
She was arraigned Friday on charges of aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 4 felony, and child endangerment, a misdemeanor.
She remains free on bond and was told to be back in court May 27.