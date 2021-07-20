URBANA — An Urbana woman who allegedly whipped, cut, beat and burned a child for months is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.
Wendy D. Adams, 41, of the 1200 block of South Lierman Avenue was arrested Monday by Urbana police and charged Tuesday with aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13. If convicted of the most serious of the three felony counts, she faces six to 30 years in prison.
An Urbana police report said a relative of the child tipped police on Sunday that he had seen marks on the child’s body.
Police went to the home to check on the child and found her and a younger sibling with Adams.
Police could see old welts, scars and burn marks on the girl’s arms, a black eye, a burn to her foot and scars on her back and knees.
A detective was called Sunday, who took photographs of the child. His report said he documented “dozens” of burn, linear and loop injuries in various stages of healing to the child’s head, face, neck, arms, chest, belly, feet, back and shoulders.
At the hospital, medical professionals found evidence of broken bones in the child’s arm that were healing.
When questioned at the Children’s Advocacy Center on Monday by a professional interviewer, the child indicated that Adams had caused the injuries.
Police talked to Adams, who claimed that other adults, the girl’s younger sibling and even the child herself could have inflicted the injuries. She admitted she never saw the child harm herself or anyone else cause injury to her. She had no answer to why she did not seek medical care for the child.
The charges allege abuse that began at the beginning of this year and continued through Sunday.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for Adams and appointed the public defender’s office to represent her. As a condition of her bond, she is to have no contact with any child under the age of 18.
She was told to be back in court Aug. 24.