URBANA — An Urbana woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the face Wednesday was charged Thursday with attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery.
Nikya Humbles, 19, of the 2000 block of Vawter Street is being held in lieu of $300,000 bond. If convicted of attempted murder, she faces a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years.
Urbana police Lt. Mike Cervantes said around 11:30 a.m., Humbles and her 36-year-old boyfriend got into a dispute in the apartment they shared.
“She stabbed him in the face with a kitchen knife from a butcher block,” said Cervantes, adding that a knife was recovered following a court-authorized search of the residence.
Cervantes said the man was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, but he was unaware of his condition other than to describe his injury as serious.
Cervantes said after the stabbing, the man went outside and a bystander in the parking lot contacted police. When they arrived, Humbles was not there, but police were able to make contact with her and persuade her to return to the scene to talk to them.
Cervantes said she gave a statement and was arrested, but he declined to share what possible motive there was for the attack.
On March 24, Humbles successfully completed second-chance probation after pleading guilty last fall to battery in an April 11, 2022, incident. The case was then dismissed.
A Champaign police report said a woman reported that Humbles, a person she knew, approached her in West Side Park, slapped her, then sprayed her with pepper spray.
In the attempted-murder case, Judge Brett Olmstead ordered Humbles to have no contact with the victim and to return to court June 27.