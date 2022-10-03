URBANA — An Urbana woman who allegedly stole from a person for whom she was working was charged Monday with residential burglary and theft.
If convicted of the burglary count, Amanda M. Taylor, 43, who listed an address in the 300 block of Dodson Drive, faces four to 15 years in prison.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said deputies were called to an elderly woman’s home on Dodson Drive on Sept. 22. The woman reported that she had hired Taylor to do work around her home, including painting and yard work.
On that day, she went outside to look for Taylor but could not find her. However, the resident found Taylor’s purse in her kitchen with items sticking out of it that belonged to her, including cash.
The woman told deputies the money and other items had been stolen from her bedroom closet and that Taylor did not have permission to be in her bedroom. She also told deputies that it was the second time items had been taken from her and that she was missing cash.
The woman called Taylor, who told her she would not be coming back and that someone else would pick up her items.
Deputies arrested Taylor early Saturday. She was also wanted on a warrant out of Macon County for felony theft.