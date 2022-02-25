URBANA — An Urbana woman was charged Friday with armed robbery and aggravated battery for allegedly robbing a man she knew of his phone and later stabbing him.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Tamyra C. Butler, 33, of the 2000 block of Vawter Street, at $150,000.
Assistant State’s Attorney Regan Radtke told the judge that early Thursday morning, Urbana police were called to a 49-year-old man’s home on Silver Street and found him lying on the ground “actively bleeding” from six cuts to his lower back, left arm and left leg.
He told police that a woman he knew as Coco, later identified as Butler, had been at his home earlier and that while he was in the bathroom, she left with his cellphone.
He later found her in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Philo Road and demanded that she return his phone.
He told police that at Butler’s request, he got into a parked car with her as well as another man and woman. Seeing his cellphone on the floorboard, he confronted Butler about it, only to have the other woman threaten him with a handgun.
The victim grabbed the gun in an attempt to disarm the other woman when Butler allegedly responded by stabbing him with a knife.
The victim was able to get out of the car and run.
Not long after, police were called by Butler, who reported she was receiving death threats from an unknown man. Police met with her about 4:35 a.m. Thursday outside her apartment.
She denied any knowledge of the earlier altercation. When asked how she called 911, she said her phone was broken but then pulled the victim’s phone from her pocket.
Radtke said Butler gave police inconsistent statements about how she came to have that phone and was arrested. She denied having any weapons on her, but at the jail, a bloodied knife was found in the crotch of her pants.
Asked if the victim’s blood would be found on it, she answered, “Yeah, I think so,” Radtke told the judge.
Radtke also told Olmstead that Butler has previous convictions for attempted delivery of drugs near a school, aggravated battery, domestic battery, battery and disorderly conduct.
If convicted of armed robbery, she faces a mandatory prison term of at least six to 30 years.
Butler is due back in court April 19.