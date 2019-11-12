URBANA — A homeless woman from Urbana who allegedly kicked a police officer in the groin is in jail on charges related to that.
University of Illinois police arrested Angela O. Nwaeke-Oseji, 28, about 7:15 p.m. Monday at Grainger Engineering Library, 1301 W. Springfield Ave., U.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said police were called because Nwaeke-Oseji was allegedly yelling at students. She refused to give officers her name and then “actively resisted” their efforts to get her outside the building, the prosecutor said.
After she had been handcuffed, Nwaeke-Oseji allegedly kicked one officer in the groin after cursing at him.
At the jail, police learned that she was wanted on an Oklahoma warrant for resisting arrest and placing bodily fluids on a government employee. However, Alferink said Oklahoma was not willing to extradite her for that crime.
Nwaeke-Oseji, who was clad in an anti-suicide gown, alternately told Judge Adam Dill she understood parts of the charges against her, then insisted she had to speak to an attorney before she could answer his questions about whether she understood.
Dill set her bond at $10,000 and ordered her to return to court Nov. 21 for a probable-cause hearing.
Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus said her office would file a request with the court to have Nwaeke-Oseji examined for fitness to stand trial.