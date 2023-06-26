URBANA — An Urbana woman who allegedly tried to run over a man with a car has been charged with attempted murder.
Assistant State’s Attorney Toby Ortega said Norell Williams, 23, who listed an address in the 700 block of Scottswood Drive, was arrested Friday.
An Urbana police report said about 8 p.m. she was at a park in that city with a man she knew and the two of them were arguing.
He reportedly got out of the car and said he was going to walk home.
Witnesses told police she allegedly hit him with the car, then got out and hit him with a golf club, and tried to hit him a second time with the car.
Assistant Public Defender Elizabeth Wilson asked that the $150,000 bond set over the weekend be lowered because Williams has a 1-year-old child, cares for her mother who has medical problems, and works.
Wilson also noted that the alleged victim had come to court.
Judge Brett Olmstead left Williams’ bond at $150,000 and told her to be back in court July 19 and to have no contact with the victim or his address.