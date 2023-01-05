URBANA — An Urbana woman on probation for drunken driving has been charged with possession of a stolen U-Haul van.
Grace Anders, 34, who listed an address in the 700 block of Sunset Drive, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony alleging that on Wednesday, Anders had the van, which had been reported stolen Monday from the 3H Trucking and U-Haul Rental, 313 N. Mattis Ave., C.
A Champaign police report said it was believed that someone used a code to enter the lock box where customers return keys, took those for the van and drove it away.
License-plate readers around Champaign spotted the stolen U-Haul, and police followed it to the parking lot of a business in the 1800 block of South Neil Street.
Anders and a man were seen walking away quickly from the van, which she had been driving. Asked where she obtained it, Anders said a friend whose last name she did not know gave it to her. She admitted she does not have a driver’s license.
Asked why she left the keys in it and walked away fast when the officers approached, Anders declared herself done with the officer’s “stupid questions.”
Police found a hypodermic syringe and a glass pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine inside the van.
Court records show Anders pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI in October and was sentenced to two years of probation. She also has other convictions for aggravated DUI and theft.
If convicted of possession of a stolen vehicle, Anders faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Judge Brett Olmstead allowed Anders to be released on her own recognizance and told her to return to court March 14.