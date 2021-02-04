URBANA — An Urbana woman faces six to 30 years in prison if convicted of delivery of methamphetamine found in her possession Wednesday evening.
Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch said Savanna Houtchins, 24, who listed an address on Gurth Drive, was stopped in a car she was driving in the 1200 block of West Church Street in Urbana about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday for an alleged equipment violation.
Sgt. Dave Griffet, supervisor of the Street Crimes Task Force, said officers had recently received tips that Houtchins may have been involved in the distribution of methamphetamine.
A drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, and the driver, later determined to be Houtchins, gave police a false name and date of birth, Lynch said.
A search of the vehicle by Street Crimes officers turned up a lady’s purse that contained a digital scale and almost 44 grams of a substance that tested positive as methamphetamine. The purse also contained a receipt that had Houtchins’ name on it.
Lynch said that as Houtchins was being booked at the county jail, correctional officers found a glass smoking pipe and another gram of methamphetamine on her.
She was arraigned Thursday on a single Class X felony count of delivery of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, conviction of which would mean a mandatory prison term.
She was also arraigned on a petition to revoke her probation for a 2019 conviction for aggravated driving under the influence that had been filed last year after she failed to report for months to the probation office.
Judge Adam Dill set Houtchins’ bond at $25,000 and told her to be back in court March 23.