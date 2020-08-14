URBANA — An Urbana woman has been charged with another burglary in connection with damage at an Urbana store that happened on May 31 in the wake of a riot and looting at Market Place Mall and on North Prospect Avenue in Champaign.
Precious D. Dorris, 20, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Ivanhoe Way, was arrested this week on a warrant issued in late July but has since posted $5,000 cash to be released from jail.
Dorris is accused of taking items from Pawn King, 1004 E. University Ave., U, on May 31 after windows at the business had been broken and several people were captured on video entering to steal merchandise.
She had already been charged with another burglary that happened that same day at the Dollar General, 3001 W. Bradley Ave., C. That case is unresolved.
If convicted, she faces penalties ranging from probation to seven years in prison.
Court records show Dorris has prior adult convictions for retail theft, aggravated battery and mob action, and juvenile convictions for resisting arrest, theft, battery and disorderly conduct.
Dorris appeared in court Friday with Chicago attorney Jeanette Samuels.
Earlier this week, Samuels entered her appearance for at least one other woman charged in connection with the May 31 looting.
Dorris is due back in court Sept. 8.