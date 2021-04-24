URBANA — An Urbana woman who allegedly stole money from her employer for more than a year is due back in court May 18 after being charged.
Taryn Thurman, 44, who listed an address in the 100 block of Willow View Road, was arraigned earlier this month on two counts of felony theft.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher said the owner of MedServ Equipment, 300 S. Broadway Ave., U, learned in March that a customer paid for equipment in cash but it was never deposited in the company’s bank account. Thurman was the only employee in the store at the time.
Further investigation revealed there were other cash payments made for equipment where the money was not deposited between January 2020 and March 1.
Thurman, who had been there for three years, initially denied to Urbana police that she took anything. She later admitted that she had “borrowed” money but paid it back.
The owner estimated his loss at $915, Bucher said.
Thurman, who has previous convictions for burglary and possession of a controlled substance, was allowed to remain free on recognizance.