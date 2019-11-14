URBANA — An Urbana woman described as the ringleader of a gift-card theft scheme that happened almost a year ago at a Champaign store was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation.
Symone Simmons, 27, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, pleaded guilty to theft by deception in excess of $10,000 before Judge Tom Difanis.
Simmons was one of four women arrested in connection with the theft of gift cards and merchandise from Target, 2102 N. Prospect Ave., C, that happened last December and in early January.
A Champaign police report said Simmons gave three other women counterfeit cash then instructed them to select Visa gift cards and go to the checkout lane of a certain clerk. The clerk, Dejujuana Poke, 21, was hired as holiday help and told police she met Simmons on a dating app.
The report said Poke described Simmons as the leader of the other women, who bought the gift cards from Poke with counterfeit bills. Store security officials became aware that Poke had accepted the fake bills and began investigating.
Security video revealed she accepted the bills without counting them and gave no change in exchange for about $13,176 worth of gift cards and merchandise, such as high-end vacuum cleaners and air purifiers.
Champaign police detectives were at the store Jan. 3 when Poke was working and watched as she again accepted bills from the women in exchange for several prepaid Visa gift cards totaling thousands of dollars.
A court-authorized search of Simmons’ residence found several counterfeit bills and about $3,300 in gift cards in her bedroom.
Poke pleaded guilty to the same charge for two years of second-chance probation and 30 hours of public service. Simmons was ordered to perform 50 hours of public service.
Court records show that Simmons has prior convictions for aggravated robbery and driving under suspension.