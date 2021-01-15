URBANA — An Urbana woman died Friday evening after being hit by a car two nights before at an intersection on the city's eastern edge.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the woman as Tonya Barnett, 50.
According to a release from Northrup's office, Urbana police got a report just after 6 p.m. Wednesday of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle near the intersection of East Main and Dewey streets. When they arrived, they found Ms. Barnett and had her taken to Carle Foundation Hospital.
Northrup said Ms. Barnett died at 5:20 p.m. Friday at the hospital from injuries received in the accident.
An inquest may be held at a later date. Northrup's office and Urbana police are investigating the incident.