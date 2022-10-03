URBANA — An Urbana woman who had multiple forged checks in her home when police searched it last month has been charged with aggravated identity theft and use of a forged credit card.
Randi Cozad, 35, who listed an address in the 1400 block of East Michigan Avenue, was arrested Saturday in connection with items found in her home Sept. 22.
An Urbana police report said officers went to her home to search it that day on an unrelated matter and while there found several stolen and forged checks among Cozad’s personal items.
Some of them had been identified as having been stolen from area residents’ mailboxes, including one that an 80-year-old woman had written to the U.S. Treasury Department for $2,890.
Cozad admitted to a police investigator that the checks belonged to her and that she knew they were stolen.
Court records show Cozad has previous convictions for retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia and a pending felony case, filed Sept. 8, for unlawful possession of a credit card.
Judge Brett Olmstead allowed Cozad to be released on her own recognizance and told her to return to court with her lawyer Oct. 7.