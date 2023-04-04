URBANA — An Urbana woman charged for at least her fifth episode of driving under the influence faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Passion Bailey, 34, who listed an address in the 900 block of East Colorado Avenue, was arrested about 11 p.m. Saturday after an Illinois State trooper saw her swerving on West University Avenue.
The report said she was not stopping correctly and going up to 57 mph in a 30-mph zone.
When she pulled over, the trooper smelled a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and noted she was not making sense.
Bailey told officers she had only had half a beer and was fine to drive, despite showing impairment on field sobriety tests.
She was taken to the hospital, where she refused to be tested. Police then obtained a search warrant to force her to submit to testing. A certified breath test showed a blood-alcohol content of 0.20, more than twice the limit for an Illinois motorist to be presumed intoxicated.
Court records show that in August, Bailey received 30 months of probation and 180 days in jail for three of her DUIs that happened in 2020 and 2021. She received conditional discharge for a conviction from a 2019 case.
She was charged Monday with aggravated DUI and driving under revocation.
The most serious of the charges is a Class 1 felony for which she is ineligible for probation and faces four to 15 years in prison if found guilty.
On Tuesday, she remained in the county jail in lieu of $200,000 bond. She was told to return to court May 11.