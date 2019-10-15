URBANA — An Urbana woman whom police found in an apartment with cocaine, cannabis and guns in July has been sentenced to probation.
Miranda Powers, 21, who listed an address in the 1000 block of East Florida Avenue, pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful use of a building, a Class 4 felony. In exchange for her plea, a charge of possession of cocaine was dismissed.
Judge Roger Webber sentenced Powers to 30 months of probation and ordered her to get a substance-abuse evaluation.
Powers was with her 4-month-old child and Kenneth Patton Jr., 23, when the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force served a search warrant at their apartment in July.
Police said the search turned up 19 grams of powdered cocaine, 18 grams of suspected crack cocaine, about 12 grams of cannabis and two 9 mm handguns.
Patton was charged with drug and weapons offenses. He is due back in court Nov. 5 for a pretrial conference.