URBANA — An Urbana woman who admitted having more than 1 ounce of methamphetamine for sale has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Thursday said he was conflicted about the sentence for Savanna Houtchins, 25, who last lived on Gurth Drive, because of her addiction to the drug.
But the judge said Houtchins’ lack of initiative at trying to get any help for herself and the fact that she was clearly dealing the drug swayed him to a prison sentence.
Houtchins pleaded guilty in December to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in connection with 44 grams of the drug that Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officers found in her car on Feb. 3, 2021.
Officers had received tips that she had been selling and stopped her car that day in Urbana for an alleged equipment violation. The methamphetamine was in a purse in which police also found a receipt with Houtchins’ name on it.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah dismissed a more serious Class X felony version of that same charge in return for her guilty plea.
To aggravate her sentence, Umlah had sheriff’s Deputy Cory Christensen testify about an incident involving Houtchins that happened three days after her Feb. 3 arrest.
Christensen testified he tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the car sped up, going 100 mph in a 60 mph zone. Christensen said he found the car later in northwest Champaign.
Following footprints in the snow, he found Houtchins hiding in a stranger’s garage on Paula Drive. Police found a gun with a defaced serial number on it in the glove box of the car.
Umlah argued for a sentence of eight years, noting that Houtchins was on probation for aggravated driving under the influence at the time of her arrest in both crimes but was considered an absconder since she hadn’t reported to the probation office as ordered.
Umlah also withdrew a petition to revoke her probation in that DUI and dismissed the aggravated-fleeing charge in return for her guilty plea.
Her attorney, Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham, urged the judge to consider probation so that Houtchins could get help for mental-health issues and drug addiction.
Rosenbaum agreed to recommend her for drug treatment in prison.