URBANA — An Urbana woman who admitted robbing a store, hitting an ex-girlfriend and head-butting a police officer is headed to prison for eight years.
Alyssia Winston, 26, who last lived on East Elm Street, pleaded guilty to three counts in two criminal cases Tuesday, and in return. a prosecutor dismissed two other criminal cases and two traffic tickets.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum agreed to recommend Winston for drug treatment while she’s in prison.
Winston pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, admitting that on Dec. 10, 2021, she held up a clerk at Family Dollar, 1204 N. Market St., obtaining $500 cash from that person by indicating that she had a gun.
Her fingerprint on a candy bar left on the counter allowed police to link her to that crime.
In a separate case, she pleaded guilty to domestic battery with a prior domestic battery, admitting that on Jan. 24, she hit a former girlfriend in the head at a home in Urbana. When Urbana police located her days later and went to arrest her, she threatened to harm the officers and damage the squad car in which she was being transported.
In the process of her struggle with police, she head-butted Officer Phillip Barrie, injuring his jaw, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah.
Umlah said the prison sentences in each of Winston’s cases are to be served at the same time. She was given credit for 89 days served and she is eligible for day-for-day good time.
Her previous convictions date to 2016 and include criminal damage to property, burglary and domestic battery. She was also convicted of resisting arrest as a juvenile, Umlah said.