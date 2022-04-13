URBANA — A woman who admitted she had several pounds of cannabis intended for sale in her home last year has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Perla Juarez, 21, who listed an address in the 600 block of West Green Street, Urbana, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver cannabis, a Class 1 felony.
Juarez admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on June 12, she had about 6 pounds of cannabis in a suitcase in her home.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan said police were investigating Eugene Stevenson Jr., 25, of Champaign, for alleged cannabis trafficking between California and Champaign County. They learned that he made a trip to O’Hare Airport on June 10 and returned to Juarez’s home, where he was staying, on June 12.
Sullivan said police, who had a search warrant, saw her carry a piece of luggage into the home on June 12. They found large bags of cannabis in the suitcase that weighed a total of just over 6 pounds.
A further search of the home revealed smaller bags of cannabis under the bed covers and under the bed, Sullivan said.
Juarez had no prior convictions. Sullivan dismissed a more serious charge of cannabis trafficking in return for her plea.
Stevenson’s case for cannabis trafficking, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, and possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owner’s identification card remains unresolved. He is due back in court May 3.