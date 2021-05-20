URBANA — An Urbana woman who admitted she threw a glass bottle into a crowd during riots last year in the wake of George Floyd’s death has been sentenced to a year of conditional discharge.
Malyssa Moore, 25, who last lived in the 700 block of East California Avenue, pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to misdemeanor disorderly conduct for what she did on May 31, 2020.
Conditional discharge is a form of probation that does not require regular reporting to a probation officer.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher said Moore was belligerent with police who were trying to disperse the crowds in the 2100 block of North Prospect Avenue.
Bucher said Moore threw a glass beer bottle through the sunroof of her car toward police while in the parking lot of a business. A more-serious charge of mob action was dismissed in return for her plea.
Bucher said Moore had previously been convicted of consumption of alcohol by a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence, for which she received court supervision.