RANTOUL — A 26-year-old Urbana woman was hospitalized after being shot in the leg early Saturday morning near downtown Rantoul.
A release from police Sgt. James Schmidt said officers were called about 1 a.m. to the 100 block of Congress Avenue for a report of a shooting with injuries.
“When officers arrived, they located evidence that a shooting occurred,” Schmidt said. “Officers collected shell casings, and while on the scene, they were notified the woman was being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.”
Rantoul police ask that anyone who has additional information to contact them at 217-333-8911. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of those responsible for any other crime.