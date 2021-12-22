URBANA — An Urbana woman charged with killing a woman in October outside a Champaign apartment complex is in police custody in Champaign County.
Arieana F. Colbert, 21, who last lived in the 900 block of North Broadway Avenue, is charged with the first-degree murder of Acarrie Ingram-Triner.
The 19-year-old Rantoul woman was shot once in the neck about 10:35 p.m. Oct. 20 in the courtyard of the apartment complex in the 200 block of Kenwood Road.
Also arrested on charges of mob action and obstructing justice was Colbert’s boyfriend, Quincy A. Hayes, 27, who last lived at that complex.
Warrants for their arrests were issued within days of Ms. Ingram-Triner’s death, but it was not until Dec. 8 that U.S. Marshals found them in a hotel on the South Side of Chicago, according to Champaign police Sgt. Dennis Baltzell.
They were transferred from Cook County to Urbana on Tuesday.
According to an initial report about the killing, a witness saw Colbert and Hayes come out of a building at the apartment complex and begin arguing with Ms. Ingram-Triner and push her down several times. Police do not know what the dispute was about.
As Ms. Ingram-Triner stood up and walked away, Colbert allegedly pulled something from near her ankle and held her arms out as if aiming at Ms. Ingram-Triner, who then fell to the ground. Surveillance video corroborated the witness’s account, police said.
Police spoke with Hayes that night, who gave a different name for his girlfriend, sending police on a search that was fruitless and had the effect of diverting them from finding Colbert right away.
Police eventually obtained a search warrant for Hayes’ apartment and found a case for a pistol that would have the same kind of ammunition that was found at the scene of the shooting. They also found a telephone with a photo of Colbert on its lock screen.
Besides first-degree murder, Colbert is also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony. She’s being held in lieu of $1 million bond and is due back in court Jan. 4 for a probable-cause hearing.
If convicted of killing Ms. Ingram-Triner and having been the person who fired the gun, she faces 45 to 85 years in prison.
In her only prior Champaign County criminal case, she was sentenced to court supervision in January for criminal damage to property.
Hayes, according to court records, has prior convictions for delivery of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and misdemeanor theft.
He is also due back in court Jan. 4 for a probable-cause hearing. He’s being held on $100,000 bond.