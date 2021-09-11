URBANA — An Urbana woman was killed in a single-car accident early Saturday morning, authorities said.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Alura L. Yarber, 48, was pronounced dead at 2:17 a.m. Saturday at the scene of the crash.
Urbana police said the accident occurred at 1:24 a.m. in the 900 block of South Anderson Street.
According to police, the preliminary investigation indicated that Ms. Yarber was driving a gold 2008 Chrysler Town and Country minivan north on Anderson “at a very high rate of speed.”
“The vehicle sideswiped several cars parked on the west side of the road in the 1000 block of South Anderson before leaving the roadway on the east side of the road and striking a large tree in front of a residence in the 900 block of South Anderson,” police said.
Ms. Yarber was the only occupant, police said. She had to be extricated from the vehicle.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, Northrup said. The death remains under investigation by Urbana police and the coroner’s office.
Anyone with further information, photos or video of the incident is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.