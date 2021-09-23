URBANA — An Urbana woman who was hit by a bullet from the gun of one of the other passengers in the car she was in Monday night has died, and her fellow passenger has been charged with murder.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the victim as Brittany R. Lane, 32, of Urbana. He said she was pronounced dead at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Northrup said about 10 p.m. Monday, Ms. Lane was in the front passenger seat of a car that was leaving the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1700 block of East Florida Avenue when a gun went off in the back seat, with the bullet hitting her in the neck.
In the wake of her death, Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz filed charges of first-degree murder against back-seat passenger Devontre Newbill, 27, who listed an address in the 1400 block of West Bradley Avenue, Urbana.
Newbill had already been charged Wednesday with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of weapons by a felon and obstructing justice.
In light of the murder charge, Judge Adam Dill increased Newbill's bond to $2 million in a Thursday court hearing. He faces 40 to 85 years in prison if convicted. Dill told him to return to court Oct. 19 for a probable-cause hearing.
Northrup said an autopsy was planned for Ms. Lane. Urbana police continue to investigate her death, which is the city's seventh homicide of 2021. Urbana police have investigated 83 confirmed reports of shots fired this year.