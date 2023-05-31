URBANA — A 43-year-old woman who admitted to what a prosecutor called the “systemic torture” of her own young child has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
With credit for time already served, Wendy Adams will be 58 when she is released from prison and will have to register as a violent offender against youth.
A prison sentence was mandated for Adams due to the extreme nature of the injuries to her then-6-year-old daughter, which Adams admitted she inflicted in the first half of 2021.
Adams’ son, who is in his 20s and was wanted by police on warrants, saw his sister and called police to get help for her.
An incensed Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum urged the judge to impose the maximum of 30 years, but an equally outraged Public Defender Lis Pollock said her client, who pleaded guilty and had no prior criminal record, deserved the minimum of six years.
“She’s had a tough life, but not every person who’s suffered trauma turns around and commits trauma on other people,” Judge Randy Rosenbaum said Wednesday.
Adams, who last lived on Lierman Avenue before her arrest July 19, 2021, pleaded guilty in April to aggravated battery of a child, admitting that she caused great bodily harm to her own daughter.
“This is the worst case I’ve seen” of child abuse, said Urbana Detective Dave Roesch, a police officer for 17 years.
McCallum had the veteran detective testify in hopes of Adams getting a heavier sentence.
Roesch photographed injuries, both old and new, that covered every part of the child’s body. They included a black eye, as well as scars on her face, head, neck, shoulders, belly, legs, buttocks and feet. Rosenbaum viewed 44 photographs documenting the injuries.
When asked how she had gotten hurt, “she said her mama did it: ‘She doesn’t like me anymore,’” Roesch said.
The investigator said the child had been cut, whipped, burned and hit. He said she described for a trained interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center a “brown” knife and a “green and pink” knife that her mother had used on her.
Roesch said in his initial contact with Adams, she suggested the injuries could have resulted from the child fighting with an older brother or engaging in self-harm, or that any of three other adults could have hurt her.
McCallum also called Department of Children and Family Services child-protection specialist Kylie Schutte to testify. Schutte took the girl to Carle Foundation Hospital on the July day when police were called. She said medical professionals found evidence of a healing broken arm that had not been treated there previously.
She said the child would not make eye contact with anyone, was easily startled when someone entered a room, and grabbed food and quickly ate it in a corner, fearful that someone might take it from her.
Schutte said DCFS conducted six investigations of Adams between 2001 and 2021 involving her five children and found sufficient evidence in four to open court cases.
Adams ultimately voluntarily surrendered her parental rights to all of her children, fathered by four different men.
McCallum also had Champaign County sheriff’s investigator Brad Wakefield testify about incidents while Adams was in jail in which she engaged in unwanted sex with a female inmate in her cell at least twice.
On cross-examination by Pollock, Wakefield admitted that the alleged victim of Adams’ sexual advances had moved in and out of their cell multiple times and only told correctional officers that she was “uncomfortable” around Adams.
Pollock noted that Wakefield’s report detailed “four sets of women who were rearranging their housing to be with preferred sexual partners” while in jail.
To mitigate Adams’ sentence, Pollock gave the judge numerous records about her from Rosecrance.
Adams declined to say anything to the judge when given the opportunity.
McCallum said Adams’ lifetime of abusing cocaine, Ecstasy and cannabis could have caused her mental problems. He noted she has rarely worked.
“This is an absolute pattern of destructive behavior. She has shown zero usefulness other than being a career addict who harms her own children,” he argued.
But Pollock shot back that despite McCallum’s arguments, there was “a plethora of mitigation” to warrant a lesser sentence, foremost being Adams’ willingness to spare the child a trial by pleading guilty.
“She had not a single chance from the minute she was born to have a successful life,” Pollock said, arguing that Adams was essentially raised in the streets since her own parents were drug abusers who also physically and sexually abused her before throwing her out.
“Anyone who has gone through what she has gone through is all kinds of messed up in the mind,” said Pollock, adding that Adams had never been given appropriate treatment for her substance abuse and multiple mental-health diagnoses but has begun working on those issues while in jail.
She said given that Adams has no more children, it’s unlikely she will reoffend.
“She’s not violent toward others and she has no other criminal history,” she argued.
A long-time defense attorney before he became a judge, Rosenbaum said he had never seen injuries like those inflicted on the child and many of her scars will be with her for life.
“It was almost as if they were photographs out of a horror movie,” he said.