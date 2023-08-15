URBANA — Judge Randy Rosenbaum did something Tuesday he rarely does: let a criminal decide her own sentence.
After talking it over a minute with her attorney, Heidi Snyder, 46, decided she was ready to seriously deal with her addiction to methamphetamine and opted for three years of probation instead of four years in prison, which she could have been done with in about two years.
Snyder pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in connection with about 50 grams of the drug that Rantoul police found on April 28, 2021, in a van outside a motel on South Murray Road that Snyder and co-defendant Hunter Whitson, 34, were in.
But Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink presented Rosenbaum with testimony from Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force Officer Cory Christensen about his arrest of Snyder in October 2022 — while she was out on bond in the earlier crime — for selling meth out of her home in the 2000 block of East Perkins Road in Urbana.
Christensen said Snyder admitted to him that she was selling the drug — for about $20 for a half-gram — to support her own daily usage.
In addition to the meth, he also found other pills used as painkillers for which she had no prescription, a scale with meth on it and a ledger for her drug sales.
To lessen Snyder’s sentence, Assistant Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones gave the judge several letters of support from family members and proof she has been in self-help meetings and completed courses in drug awareness and behavior modification.
Snyder told the judge she is a single mother of two grown children and has struggled with addiction most of her life. She said she has seven grandchildren that she cares for who depend on her.
Hearing about Snyder’s efforts at self-improvement, Alferink asked for a sentence of only four years in prison instead of the seven she said she would seek.
Miller-Jones argued for probation, noting that Snyder is employed as a bartender and house cleaner and supports her children by caring for her grandchildren.
Calling her track record of performance “not very good,” Rosenbaum called Snyder a drug addict and a drug dealer.
“The correct sentence is probably prison based on your record. But is it the right thing to do?” Rosenbaum said. “I can give you four years (in prison) now, but if you think you can get your life together and stop using and selling, I will give you probation and electronic home detention.”
He noted that Whitson was sentenced to three years of probation and 180 days in jail for the same crime.
Snyder said she feels she’s ready to keep her addiction under control and opted for probation.
Rosenbaum also sentenced her to 180 days in jail, which she may serve on home confinement if the jail approves her for the program and ordered her to refrain from using drugs and keep working. He also ordered her to pay a street-value fine of $1,116 for the meth police found in her possession.
The judge warned Snyder that another failure or violation of the law would result in a possible sentence of four to 15 years in prison, and she probably wouldn’t be looking at the minimum.