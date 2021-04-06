URBANA — A woman whose arrest a year ago sparked community outrage and allegations of excessive force by Urbana police has pleaded guilty to resisting a peace officer.
Aleyah Lewis, 22, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of East Colorado Avenue, Urbana, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months of probation for the Class 4 felony conviction that stemmed from her arrest along with a companion in a neighborhood where a shot had been fired into a home on April 10, 2020.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and Chicago attorney Jeanette Samuels negotiated the agreement, which Judge Roger Webber accepted.
“I’m just excited to move forward,” a smiling Lewis said after the 15-minute hearing that wrapped up her two court cases.
“We all wanted this to be over and be on the same page. I’ve got a baby to raise,” she said of a daughter she’s expecting next month.
The interaction last year between several Urbana police officers and Lewis was captured on video by a bystander who published it to social media and on the body cameras of police. Also recorded by police body cameras was the exchange that co-defendant Kamarion Busby, 20, had with police prior to their melee with Lewis.
All that video was reviewed by the Urbana Police Department, the state’s attorney’s office and a Chicago firm that was paid about $20,000 by the city.
All three reviews concluded that the officers broke no laws.
However, the outside law firm said the officers could have better handled the explosive situation with Lewis in a less aggressive manner. Sgt. Mike Cervantes received a broken thumb in the chaotic encounter that kept him from full duty for a couple of months.
Police were sent to the 1100 block of East Colorado Avenue in east Urbana, where there are several apartment buildings, because a shot had been fired into an apartment where the resident was home about 4:40 p.m. that Friday. She was not injured.
When officers arrived, they saw Busby, who was apparently under the influence of something, walking on the street. He complied with orders to walk toward them. After officers pulled a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun from his pant leg, he was arrested. He pleaded guilty in July to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and is now serving a six-year prison sentence.
Lewis yelled at the officers, walked away from them and ignored multiple commands to come toward them.
They eventually moved to her and one grabbed her arm. As she resisted, she was taken to the ground, where another officer hit her in the head and kneed her in the ribs to distract her so other officers could handcuff her. The struggle lasted several minutes and continued even after she was handcuffed and put in a police vehicle.
The interaction resulted in her being charged with three counts of aggravated battery to a police officer for allegedly punching, kicking and spitting on officers. Those Class 2 felony charges were dismissed by Rietz as part of the plea agreement.
The resisting charge to which she pleaded guilty said that her resisting Cervantes’ attempts to handcuff her led to his broken thumb.
As part of her sentence, Lewis will also have to perform 100 hours of public service and obtain mental-health and substance-abuse evaluations and follow any recommendations for treatment.
She was also sentenced to eight days in jail but given credit for time already served.
For months, supporters of Lewis showed up at the county courthouse in downtown Urbana on the days she had court hearings to express their disdain for the police and the justice system in general. She appeared alone Tuesday with just Chicago attorney Sierra Reed, a colleague of Samuels, who had another court commitment.
Rietz said she wanted Lewis, who admitted she had consumed an edible Xanax prior to the police encounter and didn’t remember much of it, to take responsibility for her behavior and get help for whatever issues have been affecting her.
“I have never been influenced by the people who chalked the sidewalks outside of the courthouse. From the beginning, my goal has been to have Miss Lewis accept responsibility for her actions and move forward. I am confident court services will determine what support she needs and will require her to take advantage of those opportunities. It’s a standard term of probation,” Rietz said.
Rietz also dismissed other charges of criminal trespass to residence, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct that were later filed against Lewis related to conduct that allegedly happened June 23, 2020.
Those charges alleged she went to the Urbana home of a woman she knew demanding to be let in, then reportedly entered through a back door while armed with a box cutter. She also allegedly threatened a 12-year-old boy, damaged the woman’s van window and later filed a false report with the Department of Children and Family Services alleging the woman’s children had access to guns and drugs, allegations the department investigated and said were unfounded.
Rietz told the judge that Lewis had one prior conviction as an adult for misdemeanor theft and two adjudications as a minor for resisting a peace officer and retail theft.