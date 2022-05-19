Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.