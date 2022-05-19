URBANA — The Champaign County state’s attorney no longer wants to revoke the probation of a woman who was involved in a struggle with Urbana police two years ago.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said Aleyah Lewis, 23, is now doing well on probation.
“According to court services, she is back on track with her reporting and is fully engaged, so we withdrew the petition to revoke,” Larson said. “Hopefully she stays on track for the rest of her sentence.”
Lewis was at the center of a physical struggle on April 10, 2020, with Urbana police who were investigating a call of shots fired on East Colorado Avenue.
After allegations of excessive force by police against her prompted multiple investigations, officers were cleared of wrongdoing.
In April 2021, Lewis was sentenced to 18 months of probation for resisting arrest.
A dispute with a former boyfriend and her failure to report in person to her probation officer had prompted the state’s attorney in October to attempt to revoke her probation.