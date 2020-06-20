URBANA — Urbana aldermen will consider a resolution Monday in support of the “10 Shared Principles” developed in 2018 by the state NAACP and association of police chiefs.
The city will also host a “10 Shared Principles” workshop Sept. 17, Mayor Diane Marlin said.
“This is a structured workshop. It’s run by the organization,” Marlin said. “It’s invitation only and includes members of the community and law enforcement. And we’ll be seeking a representative cross-section of the community.”
The “10 Shared Principles” include commitments to procedural justice, community policing, diversity in police departments and de-escalation training.
Champaign and the University of Illinois police have adopted these principles.
The city’s civilian police review board will also convene Wednesday for a special meeting — its first since January — to consider changes to make it more responsive.
“Staff expects to bring some recommendations for procedural changes. And some of these reflect the comments and questions that we’ve been getting over the past few weeks,” Marlin said.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the civilian review board will discuss changing the frequency of its meetings from quarterly to monthly, discontinuing the requirement that police complaints be notarized, revising the complaint and appeal forms and setting up a subcommittee to review all complaints about police, whether they’re appealed or not.
As it is now, the civilian board only reviews complaints that are appealed.
Since 2011, only four complaints have been appealed and reviewed by the board, its chairman, Mikhail Lyubansky, said at a council meeting earlier this month.
After the police killing of George Floyd last month in Minnesota, Marlin said she agreed with calls for police reform.
The city is also planning to hire a third-party firm to independently review the April 10 arrest of Aleyah Lewis in Urbana after a shooting on the city’s east side.
The arrest was caught on video and shared on social media, and has been the subject of much of the public comment at recent city council meetings.