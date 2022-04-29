URBANA — Mayor Diane Marlin said her city’s incoming fire chief brings a “fresh perspective.”
With about 15 months overseeing the department’s emergency medical services under his belt, Demond Dade is moving into the top position come Friday.
Before he stepped in as the city’s inaugural deputy fire chief in April 2021, Dade worked 21 years at his hometown Quincy Fire Department.
When he arrived in Urbana, some faces were already familiar, since he’d also spent four years as a part-time instructor at the Illinois Fire Service Institute in Champaign.
“He’s outgoing, he’s passionate about the fire service, he’s enthusiastic and brings a lot of good ideas,” Marlin said.
Dade’s replacement as deputy chief was also promoted from within. Kyle Hensch, a 23-year Urbana firefigther who currently serves as fire battalion chief, will become the department’s second-in-command.
The position was created last year to share administrative duties within the department head. The two positions take turns as the on-call duty chief.
Dade and Hensch will receive their official appointments at Monday’s city council meeting, and step into their roles on Friday, a day after the retirement of current fire Chief Chuck Lauss.
“We went with an internal promotion for both positions — in an ideal world, that’s how it should work,” Marlin said. “In this case, we had current staff who were ready and willing and certainly qualified to step in these positions.”
Lauss is capping off a 35-year firefighting career in four departments across Illinois, the last three and a half years in Urbana. He and wife Gaye are set to move to Warrenville, S.C.
In December 2018, five months into Lauss’ tenure as chief, the department received the Class 1 designation from the Insurance Services Office. Out of about 40,000 U.S. fire departments, only a few hundred hold the Class 1 rating.
The staff has also grown under his watch, and two modernized stations are on the way. His “walk-out” ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.
“It’s been a very productive time during his tenure,” Marlin said. “I appreciate his service and wish him the best.”