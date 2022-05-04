URBANA — When Demond Dade was in his first year with the local fire department last year, he was struck by Urbana High School’s decision to cancel the rest of its varsity football season for the safety of the players.
“I thought that was one of the bravest things I’ve seen a coach do,” he recalled.
As Urbana’s next fire chief, he said, it’s his job to make sure guidelines and procedures are in place to help keep the city’s firefighters safe.
“They’re focused on the community, so somebody has to focus on them,” Dade said. “That’s my job now, to take care of them and manage the resources the city and the city council and the citizens provide for us, and keeping that relationship open and transparent so they understand what we’re doing.”
The 48-year-old Dade, who has served in the fire-service profession for 23 years, is set to take the reins of Urbana’s department on Saturday, the day after current Chief Chuck Lauss retires.
A married father of five and grandfather of eight, Dade served with the Quincy Fire Department for 22 years — spending his last three years there as deputy chief of administration. He came to Urbana last year to become the department’s inaugural deputy chief — and, he said, for the chance to work for Lauss and be mentored by him.
Dade said he was already familiar with the local community as an instructor with the University of Illinois Fire Service Institute for four years, teaching both at the institute and across the state to volunteer firefighters.
“So I didn’t feel like this area was foreign,” Dade said. “When I came to this area, I felt like I was home.”
Dade is originally from Quincy but spent much of his childhood in Brooklyn Park, Minn., where his mother relocated with him and his younger brother and sister.
He returned to Quincy after high school to live with his father, Kent Dade, and go to John Wood Community College, where he earned an associate degree in fire science.
After college, he spent five years working in a factory as a welder, he said.
Dade met his wife, Donyelle, when he was 19 and they were married two years later. She is still in Quincy while their youngest daughter is finishing her senior year of high school and then will be joining him here, he said.
How Dade went from welding to firefighting: He recalled his cousin had seen an ad for tests for the Quincy Fire Department, and he and several friends went and checked it out. The others dropped out, but he followed through.
“I got hired,” he recalled.
He became Quincy’s fourth Black firefighter, “and my brother made number five,” Dade said.
Dade said his brother, Michael, has been with Quincy for 17 years. Last year, he was appointed to his brother’s former position, deputy chief of administration, as Demond Dade left to take his new job in Urbana.
A family challenge coin Demond Dade had made — which he carries with him — shows the three cities in Illinois where Dade family members are firefighters — himself in Urbana, his brother in Quincy and their cousin in Chicago, he said.
An avid athlete when he was younger, Dade coached several sports in Quincy for 28 years, among them Little League and girls’ basketball, and he was a defensive coordinator for high school football, he said.
Things have moved quickly since he came to work in Urbana, he said, so he hasn’t gotten involved in youth sports here — yet.
“I will say this: Every time I drive by Urbana High School in the morning and go past that field, I want to get in touch with that coach,” he said. “My wife will kill me.”
Dade says the top two influences in his life have been his mother, who is retired from Honeywell, and his stepfather, Sonny Thompson, also known as Sonny T., who played bass in Prince’s recording and stage band, The New Power Generation.
“They were the ones who kind of gave me my grounding principles to just have confidence and faith in myself and how to keep myself balanced emotionally,” he said.
His stepdad taught him to always be aware of his emotions but to not allow his emotions to control him.
“That’s helped me my whole life,” he said.
He recalled his mother once challenging him when he was young about why he didn’t ask a question about something and he told her he didn’t want to appear stupid, Dade said.
She told him not knowing about something is ignorance, not stupidity.
“She told me the only thing that is stupid is to remain ignorant,” Dade said.
He also counts among the big influences in his life the firefighters who served with him on second shift in Quincy, many of whom became department leaders.
Some are now retired, he said, and they still reach out to check on him to see how things are going and offer advice, he said.
Since arriving in Urbana, Dade said there’s been a big focus on strategic planning for the next several years, and a major focus for him is leadership development for all employees — starting from Day 1 as a firefighter.
He recalled hearing something a fire department officer in New York said after 9/11, that “none of us were ready — we were just next,” Dade said.
It’s his goal to make sure Urbana firefighters are ready to take the next step in leadership, he said.
“The department is a really good place. We have a lot of talented and well-trained individuals, and we have a great officer core here,” he said. “It’s phenomenal.”
As a leader, Dade said he knows everybody is motivated differently, “so just having a style of leadership that caters to one person makes you an ineffective leader,” he said.
It’s important to him to stay in tune with people to make sure he’s helping them succeed, he said.
“I try to meet them where they are,” he said.
One thing the public may not realize, Dade said, is how much training firefighters have throughout their careers.
“We have to be prepared for everything,” he said.
As Urbana prepares to build two new fire stations, Dade said he knows some people in the community will question why they’re needed.
He calls that “a very good question” and said he intends to make sure it’s answered as he and other city officials share plans and offer the public a chance for input.
The biggest factor that stands out for him in the fire stations’ design process is making sure there are comfortable spaces for firefighters to relax and unwind after they respond to emergency calls, so they can go to the next call without taking the last one with them, Dade said.
“Our members are present for everybody’s worst day in their life,” he said.
More to know about Damon Dade:
— He grew up the oldest of three children in his family, and he also has two step-siblings through his father and step-mother.
— He currently lives in Champaign but is looking for a home in Urbana.
— He serves on the United Way of Champaign board and on two state boards — the Firefighters Medal of Honor Committee and statewide 9-1-1 Advisory Board.