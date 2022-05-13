URBANA — It’s going to take months to hire a new police chief for Urbana, Mayor Diane Marlin said Thursday.
City officials have identified the search firms they want to interview and will be scheduling those interviews as soon as possible, she said.
Once a search firm is hired, the search criteria for the new chief will be identified, and that will include a chance for public input, Marlin said.
Former Chief Bryant Seraphin retired at the beginning of April, and the department is currently being led by interim Chief Richard Surles.
Marlin said the city will be choosing a search firm to hire both a police chief and a community development director. Former community development Director Lorrie Pearson left in September to take a new position as executive director of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District.
The search for a new police chief will involve more of a public process than the search for a new community development director, though they will be done simultaneously, Marlin said.
Not only will there be a chance for public input into the search criteria for the next police chief, Marlin said she expects the finalists will be introduced to the community — a process also followed in Champaign’s search for a new police chief. Marlin said it’s hard to say how long it will take to identify finalists and have a new chief in place, but she warned it’s a process that will take months, not weeks.
“Everybody is searching for chiefs right now,” she said.