CHAMPAIGN — No one was injured when part of a mid-town building collapsed Saturday evening.
The Champaign Fire Department was called to 63 Chester St., the home of the former iconic Chester Street nightclub, at 5:47 p.m.
The rear, or south side, of the vacant building had partially collapsed.
Firefighters closed nearby Chester and Water streets and adjacent sidewalks.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation although it happened during storms passing through the area.
The same building had been the victim of a fire on Oct. 1, 2017, at a time when it was undergoing renovation.
After that, owner Scott Cochrane put those plans on hold and gutted the interior with hopes of transforming the site into a brewery and distillery.
Long before it was the Chester Street bar, the building was once home to Chances R, a popular live-music venue.