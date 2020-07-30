OGDEN — The playground at Prairieview-Ogden South Elementary is closed until further notice, Superintendent Jeff Isenhower said.
Isenhower said property was damaged, trash was left behind, someone was on the roof and graffiti was painted on the building.
“Let’s just say whoever wrote it on the door is not a (J.B.) Pritzker fan,” Isenhower said.
The paint was oxidized and was able to be scrubbed off.
Additionally, cables running to security cameras outside the building were damaged. Isenhower said the district will have to re-tie the cables to the building but they are still attached to the cameras and work.
“There was no serious damage,” he said. “Still they are things that should not be done on school grounds. I am disappointed because we like for the community to use the basketball court and the playground equipment, but they need to take care of it and not leave messes for someone else to clean up. Also, little kids can read, so no improper messages.”