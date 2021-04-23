BEMENT — Bement High School came close to not being able to host its lone football game of the season earlier this month.
Vandals struck the night before, leaving six holes in the playing surface, placing nails throughout the track and driveway in an apparent effort to damage tires, overturning port-a-potties and spreading toilet paper throughout the property.
When school employees discovered the damage on the morning of the homecoming game, they knew they had a long day ahead of them.
“My first thought was, ‘How are we going to have this ballgame?’” Superintendent Sheila Greenwood said.
The district has a cooperative sports agreement with neighboring Cerro Gordo, and most of the team’s games are played there. But Bement gets at least one game each season to celebrate homecoming.
So staff got to work — filling holes, replacing sod, even using magnets to make sure all the nails were found.
“We were very determined to host our homecoming game here,” Greenwood said.
A majority of the work was done by maintenance staffers David Guffy and John Karnes, along with district athletic director Steve Cline.
The field was deemed playable by about 2 p.m. A contractor arrived later to get the portable toilets operational again, and border rope that had been cut and woven through spectator stands was replaced.
Sod that had been ripped and thrown about the field was placed back into the holes after they were filled with fresh soil.
Greenwood said there was about $1,000 in damage but that the cost will be greater since she believes the district will need to install security measures at the field.
The school is working with the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the vandalism, Greenwood said.
On game day, the crowd enjoyed an exciting football game, with Argenta- Oreana prevailing over CGB, 34-30, in an April 9 contest that came down to the wire.
It is the second report of vandalism at Bement athletic fields in 2021. Greenwood said some fencing was cut at the baseball diamond earlier this year.