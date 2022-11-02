CHAMPAIGN — Vandals cut the light strands being placed at the Champaign Park District’s Prairie Farm in advance of a festive light display set to begin Nov. 25, according to the park district.
The vandalism occurred over the course of two days, with $700 worth of lights being damaged.
Park district officials said on-site surveillance footage is being reviewed for possible suspects, and are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity at Prairie Farm, 2202 W. Kirby Ave., C, on Oct. 27 or Oct. 28 to report it to the park district by calling 217-398-2550.
Winter Nights at Prairie Farm, running Nov. 25 to Jan. 1, is a festive light display throughout the premises.
Park district officials said it takes weeks of on-site building to get it ready for viewing five nights a week Thursday through Sunday.
Viewing is free, with opening night to feature Santa Claus, carolers and complimentary hot chocolate.