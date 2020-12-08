OGDEN — Residents of Ogden woke Tuesday to find Grinch-like incidents had taken place in their village overnight.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Tony Shaw said one of his deputies is taking several reports of vandalism to Christmas decorations and even the destruction of U.S. mail.
“Mainly it appears to be Christmas decorations, but people are still trying to figure out what is missing,” Shaw said.
There were at least seven 911 calls made Tuesday morning all over the village of about 800 nestled between Interstate 74 and U.S. 150 just east of St. Joseph.
Shaw said other folks saw the deputy out taking reports and approached him with more information.
Comments on the village’s Facebook page indicate that the vandals upended a bird bath, stole a custom-made Christmas tree from a porch, tore down ornaments, stole a U.S. flag and even ripped open U.S. mail.
Shaw asks that anyone who might have surveillance footage share it with the sheriff’s office by calling 217-384-1213 in hopes of finding whoever did the damage.