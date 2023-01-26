URBANA — Just weeks shy of the opening of a larger public works garage, thieves stole catalytic converters off five city of Urbana vehicles parked outside at the public works facility.
The thefts occurred sometime after 5 p.m. Jan. 20, and were discovered Monday in the locked yard on Glover Avenue.
“Somebody got in through a hole in a back fence. I think they cut a hole in the back corner,” said Vince Gustafson, deputy director of operations for the public works department.
Four public works pickup trucks and one Ford F-150 pickup belonging to the fire department that was at the garage for service were hit.
“It’s dark and secluded,” Gustafson said of the area where the vandals breached the facility.
While Gustafson said the city’s fleet manager has yet to finalize the damage estimate, a quick Google search suggests the price of the emissions control device and the labor to replace one on a Ford F-150 runs in the neighborhood of $1,400.
Multiplied by five, that’s a bite. And the thieves will likely net pennies on the dollar for the recyclable metals contained in the converters.
Catalytic converter thefts are not new by a long shot and are happening all over the country.
It’s a vexing crime for police because it can take less than a minute for a thief to saw one off a vehicle, especially a vehicle that sits higher off the ground. Rarely is there physical evidence left behind.
Replacement is not nearly as quick.
“The challenge for us is with supply chain issues and parts availability, it could take six to eight weeks to get replacement parts,” Gustafson said.
If there’s a bright side to the theft, Gustafson said it’s that the trucks that were vandalized are not front line operations vehicles such as snow plows or sewer trucks. Those larger essential vehicles are stored inside in a locked building, he said.
Employees are not driving the vandalized trucks.
“We’re doing a little bit of shuffling and sharing vehicles,” Gustafson said.
Meantime, the finishing touches are being put on a new 25,000 square foot garage just north of the existing public works garage that will have heated space for police, fire and public works vehicles.
Police continue to investigate the thefts, Gustafson said.