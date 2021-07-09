URBANA — A 46-year-old Champaign man was charged Thursday with possessing cocaine and heroin he allegedly intended to sell.
Aaron J. Campbell was driving a car about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday that Champaign police stopped in the 2100 block of John Street because the vehicle was suspected of being involved in a shooting.
Campbell did not have a driver’s license and was informed that the vehicle would be impounded.
Campbell allegedly resisted the officer’s attempts to get him in handcuffs.
A search of the vehicle turned up three bags of suspected cocaine weighing a total of about 1 gram. Officers also found about 43 bags containing suspected heroin that weighed 16 grams.
There was also $358 cash in the console.
Campbell was charged with a Class X and a Class 1 felon, had his bond set at $75,000 and was told to return to court July 27 for a probable-cause hearing.
If convicted of the more serious charge, he faces a mandatory prison sentence of six to 30 years.
Court records show Campbell has previous convictions dating to 1991 for theft, battery, obstructing justice, aggravated battery, burglary, forgery and criminal trespass to residence.