URBANA — No people were apparently injured in two shootings in Urbana earlier this week, but four vehicles now have bullet holes in them.
Lt. Dave Smysor said police received reports about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday of multiple shots being fired in the area of Austin Drive and Ivanhoe Way.
Officers found 21 bullet casings in the 1100 block of Austin Drive and three vehicles hit by gunfire.
Smysor said there are no known suspects, but one of the vehicle owners is a family familiar to police because of its involvement in other shootings.
Smysor said it appears that someone drove by the houses, firing as they went, and hit the cars. No homes were hit by gunfire, he said.
Then, about 2:35 a.m. Friday, Urbana police were called to the 1100 block of Colorado Drive, where shots had been fired.
Police were able to find a car that had been hit by gunfire and located the man who was in it when the shots were fired. The man told police he had his 17-year-old son with him and noticed a black sport utility vehicle with no lights following him. As he turned on to Colorado from Philo, he said the SUV came up alongside him, shot at his car, then sped off.
Smysor said police found three bullet casings in that area.
Anyone with information on either of the shootings is asked to contact Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.
There have been about 30 confirmed cases of shots fired in Urbana during this calendar year.