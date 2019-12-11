DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the remains of a man who died in a house fire in Danville more than a year ago.
Jane McFadden said Thursday that the person found Oct. 10 in the house in the 200 block of East Third Street was Timothy W. Duncan, 52, of Covington, Ind.
Mr. Duncan died from smoke and soot inhalation due to a fire at that house, McFadden said.
Police were sent to the home Oct. 10 when an undisclosed person reported finding the remains in the burned-out shell of the house, which was heavily damaged by fire Nov. 11, 2018.
At the time, the Danville Fire Department put out the fire at the vacant home, but there was no information in a recent release from the fire department on if firefighters searched the house after dousing the fire.