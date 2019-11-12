DANVILLE — The Vermilion County coroner has identified the man who died in shooting Saturday night at a Danville house.
Jane McFadden said Justin T. Daubaris, 20, of Danville, died in the shooting. An autopsy was performed Monday.
McFadden said her office, Danville police and the Illinois State Police are still investigating the incident.
Police found Mr. Daubaris’ body when they went to the home of a 23-year-old Danville man after he sought medical attention for a gunshot wound.
The man told police three men had come to his home in the 900 block of Hazel Street and tried to rob him. He said he fled and was shot as he did.