DANVILLE — Visitors to the Vermilion County courthouse will be able to take electronic devices into the building starting next month.
“Electronic devices such as cellphones and tablets have become essential tools in everyday life today, and the courts must adapt with the times and address the needs of all court users,” Presiding Judge Thomas O’Shaughnessy said in entering an order Tuesday allowing the devices.
The policy takes effect March 21 and includes such items as cellphones, tablets, computers and e-books.
O’Shaughnessy’s order said the devices may be used in common areas of the building as long as they are not disruptive. All devices are to be put in silent mode and may not be used for recording audio or video or taking photographs.
He noted that many people who represent themselves rely on the devices for access to court records and other resources as well as presenting evidence and arguments.
O’Shaughnessy’s order follows a statewide policy on electronics issued last month by the Illinois Supreme Court.