DANVILLE — A Danville man faces up to 45 years in prison after he was convicted Friday of first-degree murder in the 2019 beating and fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man in a Danville housing complex.
A Vermilion County jury also found Denzel Aldridge, 24, guilty of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, which is punishable by up to 14 years in prison, in the death of Roosevelt Anderson, 25.
Prosecutors said on April 24, 2019, Aldridge and other individuals tracked Mr. Anderson through the housing complex and beat him before Aldridge shot him in the head.
Surveillance video from the Vermilion County Housing Authority captured the attack and was included as evidence in the trial.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the conviction and said he was pleased with the jury’s decision “and pray it brings some degree of healing to the family and friends of Roosevelt Anderson.”
“I am committed to continuing to work with state’s attorney’s offices and law enforcement agencies across the state to stem the tide of gun violence in Illinois,” Raoul said.
The attorney general’s office prosecuted the case along with the office of Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy.
Lacy credited the Danville Police Department and staff of the attorney general’s office for their work on the case.
Assistant attorneys general Jonathan McKay and Daniel Weiler prosecuted the case for Raoul’s Criminal Prosecutions and Trials Assistance Bureau.