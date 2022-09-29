DANVILLE — Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy has filed a lawsuit contending the SAFE-T Act — the state’s massive criminal justice legislation that will eliminate cash bail starting next year — is unconstitutional.
Lacy filed the lawsuit against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Attorney General Kwame Raoul both in her official capacity as state’s attorney and on behalf of the people of Illinois.
She is asking the court to find that the act violates basic provisions of the state constitution and to grant a preliminary injunction stopping the enforcement of any bail provisions the act includes until the case can be fully litigated.
Speaking as Vermilion County’s chief legal officer and for those she’s sworn to protect, Lacy said the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act poses “a serious threat to public safety, specifically to victims of and witnesses to violent crimes in our community.”
In announcing the lawsuit, Lacy was critical of the short time frame between lengthy amendments and passage of the bill.
A 604-page amendment that, “in addition to sweeping changes to law enforcement operations, conduct and use of force, also included the bulk of the bail modification provisions” was affixed to the bill Jan. 10, and another amendment followed at 3 a.m. Jan. 13, she said.
“At 5 a.m., having had a little more than an hour to read the bill, HB 3653 was called for a vote in the Senate by the Democratic super-majority and passed,” she said.
“In short, this poorly drafted bill containing ill-conceived directives is an effort to systematically dismantle law enforcement, which in turn would affect the integrity of every investigation, prosecution and the safety of every citizen in our community,” Lacy said. “We must stand with the men and women of law enforcement who consistently stand up for us.”
Should cash bail end Jan. 1, 2023, the lawsuit states, Lacy will be irreparably harmed because all pending and new cases will be affected.
“This interest will be fundamentally harmed by the inability to ensure a defendant’s presence through monetary obligation,” the lawsuit states. “This inability to secure the presence of defendants will unquestionably lead to significant delays in the prosecution of cases, both with regards to individual cases and in the overall criminal justice system.”