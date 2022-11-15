URBANA — When Shannon Siders shows up for work at the Champaign County Courthouse come Jan. 3, things will still look pretty much the same to her.
Except for a new office, a more generous paycheck and a boatload of new responsibilities.
Presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum announced Tuesday that he has chosen Siders as the new director of probation and court services for Champaign County.
“She had a lot of wonderful ideas that she expressed to us and enormous support from people within the office,” Rosenbaum said.
Siders was one of only two people to apply for the position being vacated by Mike Williams, who will retire at year’s end. Williams spent 21 years in various posts within the department, the last four as its director.
Siders lives in Savoy with her husband and their boxer mix dog. She is a 2001 graduate of Illinois State University who started her justice career in 2002 as a line officer at the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center.
“I loved working out there,” said Siders of her first justice system post. “I felt like we were doing positive things and making a difference. Some of the kids would tell us the Thanksgiving they spent in jail was their best ever.
"I enjoyed what I did … being part of a team to help those kids while we had them,” she said.
Four years later, she was promoted to assistant superintendent of the facility, working with the late Connie Kaiser. Siders held that supervisory position until August 2017, when serious health issues prompted her to take a less physically demanding position in adult probation at the courthouse, where she has been since, working with older clients.
Next month, Siders will mark her 20th anniversary with the court services department. Given her past supervisory experience, she felt able and ready to take on a leadership role.
She will be responsible for a staff of 62 — 30 in adult probation and 32 at the detention center once it’s fully staffed.
It took about a three-month pause in operations, along with significant pay increases and a lowering of educational qualifications, to hire enough staff to get the detention center operational again last month.
“I want to focus on recruiting, hiring, training and retaining people,” said Siders, who prides herself on being positive. “I want to continue to improve the department and focus on making it a positive work environment. I’m a very positive person."
Among ideas she shared when being interviewed by Rosenbaum and fellow judges Roger Webber and Ben Dyer were increasing programming at the detention center by forging partnerships with community organizations.
“We used to have yoga, science, music, library; the Humane Society would bring animals over,” she said.
The pandemic caused the loss of many activities run by outsiders, which Siders hopes to get going again.
She’d like access to services for adults on probation to be a little easier.
“Things get so complicated for these people, being sent here and there," she said. "Technology can be difficult. Filling out a job application on your phone is not easy."
Siders said she hopes to work with Parkland College and substance-abuse treatment providers to make access to their services easier.
Siders will be paid $103,000 annually.