URBANA — An honorably discharged Navy veteran who had about a pound of cannabis and a gun in a car on an interstate highway in Champaign County has been sentenced to probation.
Malcolm Barnes, 27, who listed addresses in Decatur and Riverdale, told Judge Roger Webber he was sorry and admitted he “wasn’t thinking that day.”
“This was a wake-up call to me to think and not to do things so brazenly,” Barnes told the judge.
He pleaded guilty in November to possession of fewer than 500 grams of cannabis and aggravated unlawful use of weapons in connection with an Oct. 2, 2020, traffic stop on Interstate 57 near Champaign.
Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher said Barnes was a passenger in a car stopped for speeding.
Illinois State Police found a gun in the center console, whose lid was open, allowing the trooper to see the pistol grip sticking out. The trooper also found ammunition in the glove box and about a pound of raw cannabis in the car, Fletcher said.
Even though Barnes had no criminal convictions and a firearm owner’s identification card, Fletcher said he did not have a concealed-carry license.
The prosecutor called the combination of a gun and that much cannabis a “red flag,” especially in light of Barnes' mental issues.
Defense attorney Brian King of Champaign presented the judge with letters of recommendation for Barnes, who suffers from anxiety and depression and is on disability for issues related to his military service.
“I know it was a lot (of cannabis), but there was no indication that he was selling it,” said King, who agreed with Fletcher’s recommendation that Barnes be sentenced to probation so he can get help for his mental issues.
Sentencing Barnes to 30 months of probation and a street-value fine of $3,300 for the cannabis, Webber said he found Barnes’ remorse “genuine.”
“I rarely hear people apologize for their behavior,” Webber said.
Fletcher dismissed a more serious charge of armed violence in return for Barnes’ guilty pleas.