TOLONO — Tolono’s village board selected a veteran of its police department Monday to be its new chief.
Justin Levingston replaces Rick Raney, who was placed on paid leave last year while the state police investigated him for alleged incidents that happened in the 1970s.
Criminal charges weren’t brought against Raney, who later retired from the job he had held since 2000.
Since Raney was put on leave, Levingston has been interim chief, Village President Rob Murphy said.
“We are excited to have him as the chief, and we look forward to what he is planning to do with the police department,” Murphy said.
Levingston has worked for the Tolono police since 1998. A graduate of Unity High School, he went on to attend Parkland College, where he received an associate degree in criminal justice.